The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 30 of 2025, 7 August 2025, give us just that!! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new offering of Star Plus, opens high, with a TVR of 2.3. However, it stands joint with Anupamaa (Star Plus) at the No. 1 spot, with Anupamaa too garnering a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the next spot with a TVR of 2.0. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 on Colors ends well with a TVR of 2.0.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) follows with a TVR of 1.9. Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak and Colors TV’s Mangal Lakshmi secure a TVR of 1.7. Udne Ki Aasha needs to buck up and retrieve its lost momentum. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) secures a TVR of 1.6. Zee TV’s Vasudha is on the rise with a TVR of 1.5. Colors TV’s Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki is also on an upward momentum and secures a TVR of 1.4. Star Plus shows Jhanak and Aarti Anjali Awasthi also sustain the significant rise with a TVR of 1.4.
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) secures a TVR of 1.3. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV), Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), and the Colors shows Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Noyontara secure a TVR of 1.2. Noyontara shows a rise in TVR.
Star Plus’ shows Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, Ishani, Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam, Colors TV’s Parineetii, Zee TV’s Saru, Jamai No. 1, Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer, Soy SAB’s Pushpa Impossible secure a TVR of 1.0.
Colors TV’s new launch Dhaakad Beera has a TVR of 0.8, and the same is with Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Sony Entertainment Television shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, Aami Dakini and Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan have a TVR of 0.3.
