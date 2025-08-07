BARC India Ratings August 7: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Shares Top Spot With Anupamaa

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 30 of 2025, 7 August 2025, give us just that!! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new offering of Star Plus, opens high, with a TVR of 2.3. However, it stands joint with Anupamaa (Star Plus) at the No. 1 spot, with Anupamaa too garnering a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the next spot with a TVR of 2.0. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 on Colors ends well with a TVR of 2.0.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) follows with a TVR of 1.9. Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak and Colors TV’s Mangal Lakshmi secure a TVR of 1.7. Udne Ki Aasha needs to buck up and retrieve its lost momentum. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) secures a TVR of 1.6. Zee TV’s Vasudha is on the rise with a TVR of 1.5. Colors TV’s Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki is also on an upward momentum and secures a TVR of 1.4. Star Plus shows Jhanak and Aarti Anjali Awasthi also sustain the significant rise with a TVR of 1.4.

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) secures a TVR of 1.3. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV), Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), and the Colors shows Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Noyontara secure a TVR of 1.2. Noyontara shows a rise in TVR.

Star Plus’ shows Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, Ishani, Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam, Colors TV’s Parineetii, Zee TV’s Saru, Jamai No. 1, Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer, Soy SAB’s Pushpa Impossible secure a TVR of 1.0.

Colors TV’s new launch Dhaakad Beera has a TVR of 0.8, and the same is with Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Sony Entertainment Television shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, Aami Dakini and Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan have a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?