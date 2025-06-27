Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Confronts Malishka, Police Arrive At The Oberoi Mansion

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past three years and ten months. It features major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Kiran taunts Aayush and accuses the whole Oberoi family of Neelam’s death.

In the upcoming episode, the argument between Kiran and Aayush intensifies and Malishka intervenes. Aayush gets angry and confronts Malishka. He asks her to leave this house, upon which Malishka tells him that she will become Rishi’s wife now, and she is carrying his child, the heir of this house, creating an intense moment.

On the other hand, the police arrive at the Oberoi mansion, which leaves Anchal worried. Anchal is shocked when the inspector highlights that they are here to arrest Lakshmi as she is hiding in this house. Anchal expresses her concern while Malishka asks the police to complete his task the soonest.

It will be interesting to see whether Malishka gets exposed or whether the story will end on a sad note.

