Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Expresses Her Concern To Malishka, Anchal’s Friend Overhears Their Secret

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining viewers for the last three years and ten months, featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu vows to expose Malishka and Kiran, no matter what, and prove Lakshmi innocent.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran overhears Anchal sharing with her friend Neha that she wants to find the culprit of Neelam’s murder anyhow by tomorrow evening. Kiran gets worried and arrives in Malishka’s room. As she walks worried, Malishka asks her why she is so worried.

Kiran panics and expresses her concern to Malishka, highlighting that they will have to share their truth before tomorrow evening or else Shalu will expose them in front of the Oberoi family members. However, Malishka remains unaffected by this, as she has already devised a plan to prove Lakshmi the culprit. On the other hand, Anchal’s friend Neha overhears Kiran and Malishka’s conversation, which fuels her suspicions.

