Bigg Boss 19 Lastest Updates: From Theme, Secret Rooms To Rumored Contestants List

One of the most awaited reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with its 19th season soon. Hosted by Salman Khan, this time the show will be bigger, better and more interesting. Though an official announcement from the channel and production house has yet to be made, media reports reveal some major updates about the new season.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in August; however, an exact launch date has not been confirmed. Banijay Asia will produce the show and will air on Viacom18 channels. Also, this time, the show will run for 3.5 to 4 months.

Theme

According to the reports, this year’s theme will leave the viewers nostalgic as it is a Rewind theme. With this, several elements from the earlier season will return, such as the Secret Room, where nominated contests are sent in and later reintroduced.

New Twist

The major twist this year will be in the audience’s hands, as they will vote to nominate contestants, while the contestants will decide who will be evicted, increasing the drama, suspense, and rivalry. Also, viewers will witness strictness reminiscent of the old days, where if housemates fail to complete the task, they won’t receive luxury items, leaving them with the basics.

Contestants This Year

While there are no confirmed reports about the Bigg Boss 19 contestants list, there are several names doing rounds on the internet like Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, Anita Hassanandani, Munmun Dutta, Daisy Shah, Mr. Faisu, Khushi Dubey, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Paras Kalnawat, Micky, and Purva Jha.