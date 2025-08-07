Shraddha Arya Spotted With Husband And Kids At Airport, Requests Privacy For Her Babies

Television’s popular star Shraddha Arya, known for her appearance in the show Kundali Bhagya, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sweet little family, including her husband Rahul Nagal and their twin babies. However, after paparazzi unexpectedly took her children’s pictures, the actress has requested that the media respect her children’s privacy.

Shraddha arrived at Mumbai airport this morning and posed for paparazzi with her husband and twin babies – Siya and Shaurya. The husband and wife duo were twinning in white comfortable clothes, when the paps informed her about her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar’s presence at the airport before her arrival, which left the actress surprised.

Watch here:

However, acknowledging that paparazzi had clicked her babies’ pictures unexpectedly, she penned a request note on her Instagram story appealing for privacy: “I request paparazzi who took photos of my babies at the airport just now, not to post them online. This was done unexpectedly. I respectfully request privacy for my babies, as I’ve chosen not to expose them publicly at this time. Thank you for your understanding and respect.”

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal were blessed with twin babies last year on November 29, 2024, after almost three years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021.