Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Spoiler: Dolly Javed’s Village Nightmare Begins With Goat Poop And Pee

The Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has already garnered viewers’ attention since its launch on August 3, 2025. During the launch, all the female celebrities were introduced. Today’s promo has just built up anticipation to another level as contestants are getting into doing the tasks in village style, which has left Dolly Javed disgusted.

In the upcoming promo, Dolly Javed is given a task to travel in a bus, but there is a twist. The social media star had goats on board to accompany her in the bus. It seems this is the task, as the show suggests, celebrities will have to adapt to a rural lifestyle. However, Dolly finds it difficult to deal with as the goat starts pooping and peeing in the bus, leaving her disgusted.

Expressing her frustration, Dolly boldly asks in which bus humans have to travel with goats, looking all shocked. Telling about her experience, she mentioned that the goat turned her butt around after pooping and peeing, making other contestants laugh. At the same time, the OG host Rannvijay Sinha enjoys the scene, teasing Dolly, who looked all disgusted.

However, this is just the beginning, and viewers can expect some interesting tasks in the future. The best thing is that these tasks will take viewers back in time to see how people lived in villages. Also, this will be a lifetime experience for all the contestants.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has Anita Hassanandani, Dolly Javed, Krishna Shroff, Anjumm Fakih, Aishwarya Khare, Samriddhi Mehra, Surabhi Mehra, Sumukhi Suresh, Reha Sukheja, Rameet Sandhu, and others as contestants.