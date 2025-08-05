Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prateek gets married to Smita; Raghav drags the newlyweds home

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) playing her cards tactfully to get the signing authority from Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat). She booked Raghav and Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) honeymoon tickets to Switzerland, so that Reet does not have any option to stop Raghav from giving her the signing authority. Raghav duly signed the papers, and this gave Buaji an upper hand. We wrote about Buaji organising Sawan Puja at home, just before the scheduled departure of Reet and Raghav. She told Reet that the moment their plane takes off, everything of Raghav will be changed to her name. Reet was in a dilemma and wanted to stop their going, but could not do so.

The upcoming episode will see a new problem arise with Prateek and Smita deciding to marry secretly in a temple. The Suryavanshi family will get to know that Prateek has eloped from the house with bag and money. On the other hand, the Chaudhary family will get to know that Smita is not at home. Soon, they will find out about their marriage happening in a temple. Raghav and Reet will drive to the temple to stop the wedding. However, the wedding would have happened by the time they reached there. Raghav will drag the newlyweds home to question them.

What new drama will this development bring?

