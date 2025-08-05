Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: When Anjuum Faakih Poured A Bucket Of Gobar On Rameet Sandhu

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the latest captivating reality show on Zee TV, is hosted by the charismatic Rannvijay Singha. This engaging show invites viewers on an emotional and exhilarating journey back to the heart of rural India. Merging lively entertainment with genuine emotions and a host of challenges, the show features 11 celebrity contestants who step outside their glamorous lives to experience the simplicity of village living. The participants include the likes of television star Anita Hassanandani, fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff, talented actress Aishwarya Khare, and the melodious Rameet Sandhu. Alongside them are actress Anjuum Faakih, rising star Reha Sukheja, and the vibrant Dolly Javed. They are joined by the hilarious Sumukhi Suresh, dynamic twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra (known as Chinki Minki), and model Erika Packard, all of whom are ready to swap their city lifestyles for the raw and rustic charm of village life. From learning how to milk cows and cook on a traditional chulha to chasing chickens and tackling daily village chores, each experience is a test of their character. Rannvijay Singha plays a pivotal role as the guiding figure, closely observing the contestants as they navigate this profound transformation and embrace the enriching lessons from life in a quaint Indian village.

In the upcoming episodes, a shocking twist sends ripples through the gaon as actress Anjuum Faakih delivers a stunning blow to Rameet Sandhu, unexpectedly drenching her with a bucket of gobar (cow dung). This raw and unfiltered moment serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities and unpredictable challenges the contestants must navigate, far removed from the comforts of their urban lives. It offers audiences a rare and dramatic insight into the emotional turmoil that accompanies the daunting task of stepping out of one’s comfort zone. For Rameet, who has spent the majority of her life in the bustling landscape of Dubai, the abrupt plunge into rural India was nothing short of overwhelming. The initial week proved to be a crucible of trials, as she grappled with the messy spectacle of her nomination and the sudden deprivation of her familiar luxuries. The cacophony of village life, coupled with the physical demands of adapting to her new environment, left her in the midst of an intense emotional storm, forcing her to seriously consider walking away from the experience altogether.

As the season progresses, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises viewers such captivating moments that will bring about varied emotions. It will be interesting to see if Rameet will get evicted or not.