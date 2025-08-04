Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav-Reet perform Sawan puja; Reet gets into a dilemma

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) finding herself in a problem situation with Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) playing her cards well to get a hold of Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) property. As we know, when Reet challenged Buaji of exposing her in her own game, Buaji played the big game of forgiving Reet and starting afresh by booking a honeymoon package for Raghav and Reet to Switzerland. She gifted the same to Raghav and Reet and took them by surprise. While Raghav was very happy with Buaji’s gesture, Reet was worried as she understood that this was a ploy to get a hold of Raghav’s property. Raghav was excited about their trip and promised to get all the more romantic. Reet wanted to go on her honeymoon, but was also worried about Buaji’s plan.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda Bua organising a Sawan Puja at home. This will be just before Raghav and Reet’s scheduled trip to Switzerland. Buaji will taunt Reet and tell her that this is their last function at the Suryavanshi house, as when they would come back after the trip, nothing will be of Raghav’s. Raghav and Reet will perform the Sawan puja, where Reet will pray to God to show her the way to stop their trip, without hurting Raghav’s sentiments. While Reet will be in a dilemma, Raghav will be happy about the impending trip. Buaji will be elated as her plan to send Raghav and Reet away is working.

What will happen next?

