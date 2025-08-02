Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Struggles to Understand Arya’s Life, Drama Escalate In His House

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has witnessed major twists and turns revolving around Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (Sharad Kelkar). Meera lashes out at Anu for trying to find Arya’s house address. She humiliates Anu, highlighting that no one like her can reach out to Arya, leaving her devastated.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama in Arya’s house. Anu prays to God that she has fallen in love with someone and wants to know about him. She also asks Simran if Arya is single, and who Mrs. Vardan is, which leaves her curious. Simran advises Anu to find the full truth about Arya as Anu struggles to understand his life.

On the other hand, Arya’s Mother organises a huge puja for Arya. The drama escalates as Harsh performs the rituals. Meanwhile, a lady enters the scene with a strong personality and bluntly tells Arya’s mother that Arya won’t come here, despite her performing puja for him, leaving his mother shattered.

What is the mystery of Arya’s personal life? Will Anu be able to find the truth?

