Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha finds a big truth; Will she be able to save Avinash?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Avinash being caught in a web set up by Bhanwar Singh. He wanted a hold of the Chauhan property in order to construct a huge mall, for which he wanted the property transfer papers signed by Chandrika Singh Chauhan. For this, Bhanwar trapped Avinash in the death of Aditi. As we know, earlier too, he got Avinash steal the formula of his company by blackmailing him with Aditi’s photos. With Bhanwar having clicked pictures of Avinash taking out the knife from Aditi’s body, he planned to blackmail the Chauhans for it.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha (Priya Thakur) unearthing the big truth of Aditi being alive and not dead. This will come as a big relief for Avinash. But Bhanwar will play his blackmailing game very tactfully, by entering the Chauhan house in a scooter, in a dashing manner. He will vow to have Chandrika Singh Chauhan beg for her son’s mercy at the hands of Bhanwar. But Vasudha’s truth will turn the tables in favour of the Chauhans.

What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.