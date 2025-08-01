Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Attacks Charan Disguised As A Cop, Anika Slaps Phula

Saru, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers since its premiere. It is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has seen an engaging drama with Anika trying to slap Saru, but she stops her. Saru (Mohak Matkar) Sarns Anika and taunts her that it seems God doesn’t want her engagement to Ved (Shagun Pandey) to happen. Saru’s strong reply leaves Anika spellbound.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 80 spoiler, airing on 1 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru attacks Charan disguised as a cop. She interrogates him for capturing girls in private, and he uses the video to blackmail them. Charan confesses his crime and reveals that Anika has done everything. On the other hand, Anika and Ved’s engagement ceremony begins.

However, during the puja, water mistakenly falls on Anika’s attire, which makes her angry. She accuses Phula and slaps her for trying to ruin the event. Not just that, in anger, Anika stands up and throws water in the ‘Agni khund’, which makes the grandmother angry. She confronts Anika for her arrogance.

Will Saru let Anika and Ved’s engagement happen?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.