Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Unnati blames Reet; Raghav stops Unnati

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured an engaging drama, with Unnati creating a significant problem yet again for Dhruv. She created a mess at Dhruv’s newly opened restaurant by putting a cockroach in one of the dishes. Dhruv came with evidence and with a team of police, who issued a restraining order and asked Unnati to stay away from Dhruv. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) got angry at Unnati’s act and asked her to leave Dhruv alone. Raghav apologised to Dhruv and told him to take any action if Unnati did not stop demeaning him anymore.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda Bua suggesting Raghav to get Unnati divorced. Unnati will react wildly to this suggestion and will vow never to leave Dhruv alone. She will go on to blame Reet for all the mess and for supporting her brother. Raghav will get angry and will stand as support for Reet. Yet again, the bond between Raghav and Unnati will be strained due to Unnati’s reckless plans.

What will happen next?

