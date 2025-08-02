Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Falls Into Anika’s Trap – Tables Turn Dramatically

Saru, the Zee TV show, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) threatening Charan, disguised as a cop. She, along with her other friend, asks Charan about Rachana’s video. As Charan takes a call, he notices Saru and her friend’s real identity. He gets into action and locks Saru and her friend in the washroom. Saru worries how she will stop Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Anika’s engagement.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 81 spoiler, airing on 2 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Anika traps Saru in her plan. Kaminidevi asks Anika if she has erased the video from everywhere, how will she threaten Tara? Anika reveals that she has a master plan: she has all the videos on a pen drive and will hide it somewhere no one can reach. Also, Anika warns Saru that if she tries to be oversmart, she will hear the news of Rachana’s viral video and Tara’s suicide simultaneously, leaving Saru scared.

How will Saru stop Anika and Ved’s engagement?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.