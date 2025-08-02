Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Battles For Life, Prarthana Breaks Down At Hospital

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’sKapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Sonalika’s conspiracy landing Shivansh (Namik Paul) in danger. As Shivansh finds his car’s brake is not proper, he calls Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) expressing his feelings that he might not meet her again. Meanwhile, Shivansh’s car bumps into the truck Prarthana is in. Prarthana is shocked as Shivansh becomes a victim of a deadly accident.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3160, airing on 2 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana rushes Shivansh to the hospital. She also asked the clerk to call the doctor urgently, and soon the doctor arrived too. As Shivansh battles for his life, Prarthana feels devastated. Shivansh holds Prarthana’s hand while the doctor rushes him to the operation theatre.

Prarthana tells the doctor to wait as Shivansh holds her hand and asks if she can come, but the doctor tells her to wait outside. He makes her under that Shivansh is not in his senses right now. Prarthana breaks down in tears in the hospital and begs the doctor to save her husband.

Will Shivansh regain consciousness?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.