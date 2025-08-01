Top 5 TV Divas Hidden Talent: From YRKKH’S Samridhii Shukla, Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy To Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab.

Television divas are not just skillful artists but also have multiple hidden talents, and you might be unaware, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla, Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy and Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla

In the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla is winning hearts, but she is more than just a good actor. The actress is a popular voice-over artist. She has voiced famous cartoons and shows, including Doraemon, Chhota Bheem, Little Singham, Bridgerton Season 3, 13 Reasons Why and more.

2) Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy

Adrija has become everyone’s favorite with her appearance as Rahi in Anupamaa. Apart from being a good actress, she has a hidden talent for singing. The actress has been learning music for nine years and even sang for Etimes TV. In addition, she has also made a short film, SLIP, exploring her creativity.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta

Popularly known as Babita Ji, actress Munmun Dutta also has a hidden talent that not many know. The actress has a background in singing and in childhood she sang for Akashvani and Doordarshan in Kolkata.

4) Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha

Actress Sriti Jha, who rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya as Pragya, is a powerhouse of talents. She is a good actor and a poet, but besides that, she has a hidden skin of knitting. The actress has surprised fans with her knitting talents through her social media.

5) Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab

Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab won hearts and several accolades for her appearance as Jhanak in the StarPlus show. However, besides her skillful acting, she is a talented dancer, and she has shown fans a glimpse at awards functions and events.

Watch here-