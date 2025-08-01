Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Jhanak gets troubled by nightmares; Nutan worried for her

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) returning to her village after the marriage truth with Rishi ruined his wedding with Aditi. As we know, Aditi (Twinkle Arora) got to know the truth and cancelled her wedding with Rishi (Arjit Taneja). In such a turbulent ambience, Jhanak decided to go back to her village and sought the help of Aniruddh to drop her at the bus stand.

We wrote about Jhanak developing a high fever, and being unable to sit, eat and even open her eyes. Nutan and Parashr were worried for her. They thought about calling Rishi and telling him about Jhanak’s illness.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak being troubled by the guilt factor that she has carries within her, of breaking the wedding of Aditi and Rishi. In her deep fever, she will start getting nightmares and will also recollect what happened at the wedding. She will get up with fear written all over her face. She will also tell Nutan that she will never go back to her house. This will raise a doubt in Nutan and Parashar’s minds.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.