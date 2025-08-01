Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Sanjay’s act gets Armaan the possession of Poddar house; happy reunion for family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being a silent support to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) in her efforts to win the love and trust of her daughter Maira. We wrote about Armaan advising Maira to give Abhira another chance and go back to her house. He also told Maira to accept the fact that she has to live with her mother, Abhira and get friendly and easy-going with her. He asked Gitanjali to advise Maira the same. This enabled Maira’s return to Abhira’s house.

The Sawan Milni puja in the Poddar house will turn out to be dramatic, with Krish (Rishabh Jaiswal) being rude to his father, Sanjay Bansal. This will prompt Sanjay to do something big.

The upcoming episode will see Sanjay Bansal finally turning positive, and providing enough evidence in court, which will enable the possession of the Poddar firm, property and house back to Dadisa, in which Armaan and Abhira will be instrumental too. Armaan and Abhira will be happy to see Dadisa and Vidya get back to the Poddar house and reunite with their family in a big celebration.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.