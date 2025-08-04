Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Akash plans to widen the rift between Suraj and Jagriti; party ends with their intimate dance

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Akash (Sagar Parekh) doing all that he could to separate Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry). We saw Jagriti taking the big step of moving out of the house, which Ganga Maa stopped. Ultimately, Jagriti decided that Suraj’s marriage should happen with Sapna (Pranjali Singh Parihar). This broke Suraj from within. He was seen pleading with Jagriti not to do this, as he would be devastated. Suraj kept telling Jagriti that he could never betray her. In order to test what Devi Maa wanted, Suraj and Jagriti performed the Mata Ki Chowki during which they held Jagriti’s mangalsutra with one of their fingers each, and saw whether the mangalsutra fell inside the hawan or not, deciding God’s will.

The upcoming episode will see a betterment in Kalikant Thakur’s health, and this will call for a celebration. Akash will host a party to celebrate the moment. But Kalindi and Akash’s main intention at the party will be to expose the misunderstandings and the breakdown in the marital life of Suraj and Jagriti. Instead, Suraj and Jagriti will be forced to dance together, in which the guests will see their intimate love and desperation to be together.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.