Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Refuses To Marry Vipin, Confesses Her Love For Arya With Teary Eyes

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has witnessed major twists and turns revolving around Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (Sharad Kelkar). Anu is confused about Arya’s personal life, and she wonders who Mrs Vardhan is, whom Arya loves a lot. On the other hand, Arya’s mother performs puja for him, but a lady in the house with a strong personality tells her that Arya won’t come home, leaving her upset.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heart-melting yet shocking twist when Arya and Anu talk about marriage and love. Arya calls Anu for a special meeting. Anu talks to herself, expressing how her heart beats faster when Arya comes near her. Anu, dressed in pink, looks ever excited, and as Arya comes, she expects that he might propose to her today.

However, Arya comes to Anu telling her that she should marry the boy, Vipin, in her neighbourhood. Anu is disgusted and tells Arya that she already told him that it’s every important for her to love before marriage. Arya tells Anu that with only love, she cannot live her whole life. As Arya leaves Anu with tears and disappointment, she confesses her feelings that she only loves Arya. Arya overhears Anu’s confession, but he stands still.

Will Arya ignore Anu’s love for him?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.