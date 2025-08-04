Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Performs Powerful Shiv Tandav, Sonalika Fuels Bua Maa’s Anger

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’sKapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Sonalika’s conspiracy to kill Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), which lands Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) life in danger. Prarthana begs from God to save Shivansh, and a lady suggests that she perform a tough penance. At the same time, Shivansh’s condition remains critical.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3162, airing on 4 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes up the stairs on her knees at the Shiv Temple as she begs in front of the God to save her husband, Shivansh. Meanwhile, a Sadhvi suggests that she perform Shiv Tandav to impress Shiva. Prarthana indulges in powerful Shiva Tandav, creating an intense scene.

On the other hand, Sonalika fuels Bua Maa, telling her that Prarthana is dangerous for them. She instigates her against Prarthana and tells her to get rid of her for their well-being. Bua Maa looks convinced.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.