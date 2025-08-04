Top 5 TV Serial News August 4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Interesting updates keep coming in the television world, from show spoilers to getting back to work, and more. Check out the latest news about the top seven shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya, today, August 4.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting Kaveri her Poddar house back. Later, while packing bags, Maira brings back Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan. However, Armaan controls his emotions as he doesn’t want to make Abhira uncomfortable. Later, Kaveri makes Abhira, Armaan, and Maira put the Poddar house name board back.

2) Sneak Peek Into Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly’s Most Precious Friend

Taking to her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly from the show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, shared a photo with her most precious friend. For those wondering who that person is, so let us reveal it’s a dog. The actress hugged her dog and asked others not to buy pet dogs, but to adopt one instead.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Resume Shoot

Actress Palak Sindhwani, who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a mirror selfie, revealing that she has now resumed shooting. However, the actress didn’t reveal what she is shooting currently, but undoubtedly it will be something surprising.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Gifts Something Special To Co-star Niharika Chouksey

Tumm Se Tumm Tak actor Sharad Kelkar has surprised co-star Niharika Chouksey with a cute gift. Taking to her Instagram handle, Niharika shared a glimpse of the gift she received, a cute purple sipper. She thanked her co-star, Sharad, tagging him below. Re-sharing the story, Sharad posted a red heart.

5) Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pranali Rathod Enjoys Singing

On her Instagram story, Pranali posted a video of herself indulging in a heartfelt singing session. The actress emphasised that she indulged in singing “Bas Yuhi”. And her song choice is everyone’s favorite during Ganesh Chaturthi, and it’s Ashi Chik Motiyachi Maal. Her soulful voice and innocence have won hearts.

