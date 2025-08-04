Khushi Dubey Celebrates Last Day of ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam’ on Instagram

Actress Khushi Dubey recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, celebrating the final day of filming for the beloved Star Plus show, ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam’. As fans learned about the show’s conclusion, Khushi’s emotional tribute struck a chord with many.

In her instagram post, Khushi reflected on her time with the series, expressing profound gratitude for the unforgettable experiences she shared with her co-stars and the production team. She highlighted how the show allowed her to showcase her talent, grow as an actress, and connect with a diverse audience.

She wrote, “Anddd it’s a wrappp…♥️

Goodbyes have never been easy… but this one carries the heaviest heart.💔

To my beautiful team—thank you for turning this seemingly impossible journey into a reality. Thank you for breathing life with Gaurihaan and for walking every step of this path together.

To our incredible fandom—you have been our strength, our spine, our constant. Your love, your blessings, your unwavering support… we felt it all, and we carried it with us.

To my co-star cum fam @zaynibadkhan , we’ve always created Magic, and this was yet another and preceding many more to come!♥️🥂

To my team cum fam @gulenaghmakhan , @karishmajain92 , @divynidhisharma @theprooth @shivangi20j ♥️🥂

To the mosttttt hardworking team @afzalsayyed.as ♥️, @umeshcamera ♥️, our editor @shashank.h.singh and editing team, our wonderful cast and crew, the faces in front of the screen and the magicians behind it—thank you for being there, always.♥️

With a heart full of gratitude and eyes brimming with love, this is Gaurihaan, signing off…

💫 With all our love,

Team Jaadu Teri Nazar ♥️

”

Khushi’s caption overflowed with nostalgia, as she recalled the laughter, challenges, and lessons learned while portraying her character. She acknowledged her fans’ unwavering support, stating that their love and encouragement significantly contributed to her achievements throughout the series.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation, mourning the show’s ending while celebrating Khushi’s journey. Many shared their favorite moments and characters, showcasing the deep connection formed between the audience and the series.

As Khushi embarks on her next adventure, her post serves as a poignant reminder of the power of storytelling and the bonds that form through acting. While fans bid farewell to ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’, they eagerly anticipate Khushi Dubey’s future projects.

With a bright future ahead, Khushi Dubey’s journey in the entertainment industry promises to be captivating, and her fans will undoubtedly cheer her on every step of the way.