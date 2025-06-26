Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam Cast Update: Sonyaa Ayodhya To Make Stellar Entry

The Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam, produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films, has been in headlines lately due to the show’s declining viewership, leading to off-air rumors. Amidst these reports, makers are planning to spice up the storyline with a new entry in the show. Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya is all set to return to screens with Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam.

According to the reports, Sonyaa Ayodhya is all set to return to screens with Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam. However, there are no more details available about her entry and character. Nevertheless, recalling her past stint in the supernatural show Nazar, where she won hearts with her performance, it will undoubtedly be a stellar entry.

Sonyaa Ayodhya’s entry into the show might affect and help increase viewership, and with this, the makers are giving the show another chance to revive its viewership.

Sonyaa Ayodhya is a well-known actress who has been featured in shows such as Nazar, Hero – Gayab Mode On, and Sirf Tum.

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam is a Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films. The show started in February 2025 and features Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead roles.