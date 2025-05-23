Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Joins Star Plus Show Jaadu Teri Nazar

The new Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar has been in the headlines since the start. It has been more than two months now and the show continues to rule with major twists and turns featuring Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles. Recently, Barkha Bisht joined the show, increasing the excitement for the viewers.

In addition, the actress Aditi Sharma also joined the show, playing the lead character Vihaan’s love interest, which further made the storyline interesting. It seems the makers are planning to secure the first spot in the TRP ratings as, yet again, a new character is being introduced. But this time, viewers can expect a high-voltage drama and major twists as Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has joined the show.

Jaadu Teri Nazar revolves around Daayan and Monalisa is known for her role of Daayan, which helped her become a household name. The latest glimpse of Monalisa for the show has increased anticipation. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a plain red lehenga which she styled with oxidized accessories. With her avatar, it seems she is returning as Daayan and her charismatic eyes will surely take the drama to another level.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Joins Star Plus Show Jaadu Teri Nazar

Monalisa is a popular Bhojpuri actress who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. Later, she appeared in the Star Plus show Nazar and Nazar 2.

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam is a Star Plus show. It premiered in February 2025, and it has been more than two months now and the show is ruling over hearts. It is produced by Gul Khan.