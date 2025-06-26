Jaadu Teri Nazar Cast Khushi Dubey As Gauri And Zayn Ibad Khan As Vihaan: Check Show Time And More Updates

The Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar started grand, directly landing in the top five TRP ratings. The show is produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films and airs on Star Plus. It has been five months since the launch; let’s have a detailed look into the cast, characters, show time, and more.

Cast

The show started starring Khushi Dubey as the female lead and Zayn Ibad Khan as the male lead. Later, Monalisa joined in as one of the main leads. Additionally, the show features Ayush Shrivastava, Anmol Kajani, Shrishti Singh, Vaidehi Nair, and others.

Actors And Their Characters

Khushi Dubey – Gauri Sharma

Zayn Ibad Khan – Vihaan Pratap Singh

Ayush Shrivastava – Harsh Pratap Singh

Anmol Kajani – Arjun Pratap Singh

Srishti Singh – Siya

Vaidehi Nair – Sandhya Pratap Singh

Dishi Duggal – Mrs. Pratap Singh “Dadi”

Sanchi Daundkar – Charu

Aarti Kulkarni – Rekha

Sushil Kumar – Mahesh Pratap Singh

Monica Gupta – Rashmi Pratap Singh

Nikita Mukherjee – Veena Pratap Singh

Priyanjali Uniyal – Betty

Vishakha Khatri – A Daayan (2025)

Arsheen Namdar – Sunehri

Geeta Tyagi – Sharda

Aditi Sharma[10] – Kesar

Sumbul Touqeer – Vedika

Shrenu Parikh / Barkha Bisht – Kamini

Siddharth Dhawan – Ravikant Pratap Singh

Show Start Date And Airing Time

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam premiered on Star Plus on 18 February 2025 and aired at 8:15 PM, Monday to Sunday. However, the time slot has now changed, and the show airs at 7:00 PM.

Summary

The show chronicles the story of a Daavansh (Vihaan), played by Zayn Ibad Khan, and a Rishva (Gauri), played by Khushi Dubey. Starting as haters, the duo fall in love after discovering their true identities, but their vastly different worlds make it difficult for them to live happily, building anticipation among fans.

This is the second show in which Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey are paired, and yet again, their charm has managed to win hearts in the initial days. However, as the numbers decline, rumours of the show’s exit are circulating, and the show might go off-air if TRP ratings continue to fall.