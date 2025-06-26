The Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar started grand, directly landing in the top five TRP ratings. The show is produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films and airs on Star Plus. It has been five months since the launch; let’s have a detailed look into the cast, characters, show time, and more.
Cast
The show started starring Khushi Dubey as the female lead and Zayn Ibad Khan as the male lead. Later, Monalisa joined in as one of the main leads. Additionally, the show features Ayush Shrivastava, Anmol Kajani, Shrishti Singh, Vaidehi Nair, and others.
Actors And Their Characters
Khushi Dubey – Gauri Sharma
Zayn Ibad Khan – Vihaan Pratap Singh
Ayush Shrivastava – Harsh Pratap Singh
Anmol Kajani – Arjun Pratap Singh
Srishti Singh – Siya
Vaidehi Nair – Sandhya Pratap Singh
Dishi Duggal – Mrs. Pratap Singh “Dadi”
Sanchi Daundkar – Charu
Aarti Kulkarni – Rekha
Sushil Kumar – Mahesh Pratap Singh
Monica Gupta – Rashmi Pratap Singh
Nikita Mukherjee – Veena Pratap Singh
Priyanjali Uniyal – Betty
Vishakha Khatri – A Daayan (2025)
Arsheen Namdar – Sunehri
Geeta Tyagi – Sharda
Aditi Sharma[10] – Kesar
Sumbul Touqeer – Vedika
Shrenu Parikh / Barkha Bisht – Kamini
Siddharth Dhawan – Ravikant Pratap Singh
Show Start Date And Airing Time
Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam premiered on Star Plus on 18 February 2025 and aired at 8:15 PM, Monday to Sunday. However, the time slot has now changed, and the show airs at 7:00 PM.
Summary
The show chronicles the story of a Daavansh (Vihaan), played by Zayn Ibad Khan, and a Rishva (Gauri), played by Khushi Dubey. Starting as haters, the duo fall in love after discovering their true identities, but their vastly different worlds make it difficult for them to live happily, building anticipation among fans.
This is the second show in which Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey are paired, and yet again, their charm has managed to win hearts in the initial days. However, as the numbers decline, rumours of the show’s exit are circulating, and the show might go off-air if TRP ratings continue to fall.