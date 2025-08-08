Akshat Jain Joins The Cast Of StarPlus Show Ishani, Reports

The StarPlus show Ishani has been winning hearts with its unique and motivating storyline. Adding more drama in the upcoming sequence, actor Akshat Jain has joined the show. Known for his appearance in the Zee TV show Raja Beta, portraying the role of Sanju’s friend, he has gained recognition.

Akshat Jain has joined the show for a key role; however, details about his character are yet to be revealed. However, one thing is for sure: his entry will brew new drama. He is a budding actor who has appeared in several ads and projects in minor roles. He has more than 1500 followers on his social media and is working hard for his dreams.

Talking about Ishani is a spin-off show of Jhanak on StarPlus, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The show Jhanak casts Riya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Twinkle Arora. Earlier, the show featured Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles. The show began in November 2023 and is continuing to win hearts. And Ishani features Megha Chakraborty and Karamm Rajpal in the lead roles. Ishani started to air separately on July 3, 2025. The maker separated Ishani’s story, which was a part of Jhanak, after noticing the potential in the story.