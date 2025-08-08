Exclusive: Charul Bhavsar to enter Star Plus’ Ishani

Star Plus’ newly launched show Ishani, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has got a new time slot, and is dealing with a bold, hard-hitting concept of a woman who is forced into a marriage, trying to find her identity and her path to success, even while facing restrictions from her family and abusive husband. The show also has a mature love angle going for Ishani with Karamm Rajpal playing the lead.

Exclusive: Karamm S Rajpal to play the male lead in Jhanak’s Ishani story

As we know, Ishani’s statement in favour of Anurag has angered her husband, Shashwath Sengupta (Anupam Bhattacharya). This has put both Ishani and Anurag in a spot of bother.

The show will now see a new entry, that of Anurag’s mother being introduced. Actress Charul Bhavsar will play the part. As we know, Anurag has been in love with Ishani for years and has resisted marrying anyone.

Charul was last seen in Deewani. She was also a part of the show Ajooni.

We buzzed Charul, and she confirmed her entry.

Ishani started as a story within Jhanak, the other show of Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Ishani was a friend of Jhanak, and that is how the connection was established. With time, Ishani has moved on to establish itself as a show in itself, and has presently got a new time slot.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.