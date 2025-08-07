Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira calls Abhira ‘mumma’; Armaan gets emotional

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) facilitating the return of Dadisa and Vidya to the Poddar house. Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) stood united in getting back Dadisa her family legacy and property. However, Abhira refused to stay in the Poddar house. But it was an irony that Gitanjali made her entry into the house just as Abhira left home. We wrote about Maira taking ill due to an allergy, which forced her to call Armaan for help.

The upcoming episode will see Maira busy making rakhi for the festival. However, even after a lot of attempts, she will not be able to make a good rakhi. She will get moody and will start crying when Abhira will cheer her up, sit with her to make rakhi. Maira will be elated when the rakhi will be made. In a video call with Armaan, Maira will show her happiness and will tell him how Abhira helped her. Maira will almost address Abhira as he Mumma, and this will make both Armaa and Abhira emotional. However, Gitanjali who will hear it, will get angry.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.