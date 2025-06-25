Full List Of Contestants In Zee TV’s New Reality Show Goriyan Chali Gaon – Nyra Banerjee To Krishna Shroff

Zee TV is all set for the new reality show, Goriyan Chali Gaon. In this show, celebrities will participate, leaving behind their luxury lifestyle and learning to adapt to a rural one. From milking cows and grinding spices on ‘Silbata’ to farming, the contestants will have to adopt a rural lifestyle. The show will be hosted by the iconic Rannvijay Sinha, known for hosting Roadies. Regarding the celebrities participating in the show, there are several notable names from the television industry. Take a look below and check out the full contestants list.

Earlier, Aishwarya Khare made headlines regarding her participation in the show. However, this news is yet to be confirmed. She was last seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, which is set to go off-air soon.

Another name on the list of popular actresses is Anjum Fakih. Her bubbly, bold, and outspoken personality often wins the audience’s hearts. She is also likely to participate in the show.

Initially, Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff and popular twin sister Chinki-Minki were in the headlines, stating about their participation; however, confirmation is yet to come.

In addition to these four divas, actress Nyra Banerjee, who last appeared on TV in Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant, is also likely to join the show.

Other notable names, such as Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani, are also expected to participate in the show, along with influencers like Aamna Shariff and Dolly Javed. However, there is no confirmation about all these reports. Let’s wait and see what the show offers viewers.