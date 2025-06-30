Exclusive: Rannvijay Singha on Hosting Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: “I’d Love to See My Wife on the Show!”

Reality TV just got realer, with Rannvijay Singha stepping into a whole new territory. The actor-host returns to the genre with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a reality show that dives deep into village life, rustic survival, and real-time challenges. For Rannvijay, the decision to join the show was instant.

“I didn’t even give it a second thought,” says Rannvijay Singha. “Even though I knew it would be one of the most time-consuming shows, I was excited right from the start. The concept was too unique to pass up.”

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is more than just a format—it’s a full cultural experience. Unlike glossy urban reality shows, this one is rooted in the heart of India’s rural landscape. “This show has the potential to boost homestay culture and make people look at village life with new eyes,” Rannvijay shares. “City folks are constantly cribbing—traffic, deadlines, stress. But in villages, people live. There’s a raw beauty and simplicity to it.”

Rannvijay also addressed comparisons with other reality shows, confidently stating, “This is nothing like the rest. It’s not about glam or staged drama. It’s as real as it gets—surviving rural life, understanding village issues, and adapting. That’s where the real challenge lies.”

Adding a humorous twist to the conversation, Rannvijay couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like if his wife, Priyanka Vohra Singha, were a contestant. “If Priyanka were on the show, all the entertainment would come from her!” he laughed. “But then, I definitely wouldn’t be hosting it—I’d be too distracted!”

With his trademark charm and deep-rooted connection to India’s culture, Rannvijay Singha is all set to redefine reality TV once again—only this time, the drama is real, the challenges are raw, and the setting is beautifully desi.