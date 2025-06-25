Bhagya Lakshmi Star Aishwarya Khare Redefines Saree Elegance With A Bold Twist – See Pics

Aishwarya Khare is a popular Indian Bahu known for her iconic role as Lakshmi Oberoi from the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Throughout her portrayal as a Bahu, she has impressed fans with her traditional looks, especially sarees. And today we take a look into Aishwarya’s three saree looks, which she styled with a bold twist.

1) Black Beauty

Aishwarya picked a see-through black saree with a golden border, looking simple and sophisticated. The hand-painted floral prints made the black saree look gorgeous. The actress teamed her simple saree with a round neckline sleeveless blouse, adding a bold twist. With her open hairstyle, oxidized choker, bangles and bindi, the actress looked breathtaking.

2) Pretty In Purple

Just like her first look, Aishwarya wore a simple floral saree but in a beautiful purple pastel shade. The dark purple floral prints made the saree look even prettier. Contrasting with a pink blouse, Aishwarya perfectly elevated her appearance. Her minimalistic makeup and open hairstyle made her look like a dream girl.

3) Glowing In Green

Aishwarya is glowing in this simple metallic green saree which is more than just simplicity. The pink floral prints added a feminine touch while the metallic shine looked classic. With a sleeveless blouse, the actress paired this six-yard elegance, making it look glamorous. Her bun hairdo, golden jhumkas, smokey eyes and bindi made her look like a mesmerizing beauty.