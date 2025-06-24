Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Challenges Kiran, Anchal Becomes Determined To Find Neelam’s Murderer

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for almost the past four years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi becomes emotional and expresses her feelings in front of Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu confronts Kiran and challenges her to expose her and Malishka. Shalu tries to tell Anchal the truth, but Kiran intervenes, upon which Shalu challenges Kiran to expose her and Shalu. After that, while she is alone, Shalu worries that she has challenged Kiran, but how will she manage to do this all by herself? But she looks confident that she has to expose Malishka and also prove her sister Lakshmi innocent.

On the other hand, Anchal also doubts and becomes determined to find the culprit of her sister’s death. She tells Neha that she cannot wait any more, and till tomorrow, she wants to find out who was behind Neelam’s murder, creating an intense moment.

It will be interesting to see how the truth unfolds, and Malishka is exposed in front of everyone.

