Colors TV Show Mannat Gets New Time Slot, Replaces Ekta Kapoor’s Parineetii

The Colors TV show Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki, produced by Mukta Dhond under Fireworks Productions, has got a new time slot. The show has shifted to an earlier slot, which is likely to garner more attention and viewership. The show stars Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the lead actor Adnan posted a video of the whole cast of Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki, including Ayesha Singh, Sharain Khanduja, Rushad Rana, Sohail Khan, and others. The video shows the whole team jamming together, meanwhile, and with the caption, the actor builds anticipation saying, “New Announcement”.

Towards the end, Ayesha announces that her show Mannat has got a new time slot and will air earlier. The show, previously airing at 10:00 PM, has now shifted to 7:30 PM. Currently, Ekta Kapoor’s show Parineetii, starring Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, Paras Kalnawat, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, airs at 7:30 PM. The changes will take place on August 11. In addition, the show will air every day from August 11.

Watch here-

Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki is a Colors TV show by Mukta Dhond’s Fireworks Productions. The show stars Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan (Aman) in the lead roles. The show chronicles the story of Mannat, a girl whose mother abandons her right after birth. In the recent sequence, Mannat discovered about her real mother, Aishwarya Khanna, played by Mona Vasu.