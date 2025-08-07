Exclusive: Abhishek Rawat joins the cast of Palki Malhotra’s Colors TV show

Versatile actor Abhishek Rawat, popularly known even today for his prolific acting display in the show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, will soon be back on Hindi television. He has joined the cast of Colors TV‘s upcoming show titled Bindi, produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari.

As we know, the show will be an official remake of the Star Maa show Chinni, which will follow the journey of a girl born and raised in prison. The show will be produced by the banners Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP.

We had also written about senior actor Manav Gohil joining the cast of the show. As per reports, Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar will play the female lead opposite Krushal Ahuja.

We now hear of Abhishek Rawat making a comeback to TV with this show. He is said to play a challenging role. Abhishek was last seen in a negative shade in Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. His other recent notable works include Kaamnaa, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Choti Sarrdaarni, etc.

