Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bua Maa’s Emotional Blackmail Forces Prarthana To Leave Shivansh, Raunak Breaks Down

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) performing Shiv Tandav in front of Lord Shiva for Shivansh (Namik Paul). Raunak (Akshay Bindra) gets worried about Prarthana and comes to the temple searching for her. He meets her and expresses his feelings for her. But Prarthana confronts Raunak and asks him to stay away from her life, leaving him shattered.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3165, airing on 7 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana returns to the hospital to check up on Shivansh’s condition, but Bua Maa stops her. Bua Maa emotionally blackmails Prarthana, telling her to leave Shivansh for his sake. She also highlights that if Prarthana doesn’t leave Shivansh, she will understand that she doesn’t care about Shivansh’s well-being, leaving Prarthana in a dilemma.

Prarthana prays to God, saying that if Shivansh regains consciousness and is safe, she will leave him then. On the other hand, Raunak is heartbroken and talks about returning to London. Mayank questions Raunak for his decision, and he expresses his feelings that Prarthana hates him and he cannot take all this anymore, creating an intense moment.

What will happen in Prarthana, Shivansh, and Raunak’s lives next?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.