Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba replaces Gayatri Sohum in Colors TV’s Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar

Colors TV’s popular show Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, produced by Panorama Entertainment, will see a major development. Actress Gayatri Soham, who played the role of Gayatri, Kartik’s mother, has opted out of the show. Yes, this major development comes at a crucial phase in the storyline where Kartik is behind bars and Lakshmi and the family are struggling to prove his innocence. Gayatri Sohum’s scenes with both Kartik and Lakshmi were a treat to watch.

The news that we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively got is that actress Jyoti Gauba will enter the show, to play Gayatri from now on. Jyoti Gauba needs no introduction, as she has portrayed a wide range of roles, displaying her versatility as a performer. She was last seen on TV in Gehna – Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti Gauba has started shooting for Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar. She comes in as Gayatri.”

As we know, the character of Gayatri is an affectionate and loving mother to Kartik (Sshubham Dipta), but has always carried an animosity and insecurity when it comes to Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). As of now, Kartik has broken ties with his mother as she blamed Lakshmi for Jia’s murder.

We buzzed Gayatri Sohum, who confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, yesterday was my last day of shoot for the show. I had an amazing time shooting with the team and cast. I had to move out of the show for personal reasons. I have no regrets as I enjoyed being in the character of Gayatri as long as it lasted.”

We reached out to Jyoti Gauba but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

