Exclusive: Jhanak fame Chandni Sharma approached for Colors TV’s Naagin 7

Chandni Sharma, who garnered immense praise for her complex role of Arshi in Star Plus’ Jhanak, is presently in demand!! There has been widespread news coming out about Chandni Sharma being approached for Colors TV‘s reality show Bigg Boss 19. There have been reports that indicate that Chandni might well be seen in the starting lineup of the reality show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have now heard that Chandni Sharma has been approached for Naagin 7, the big-ticket show of Balaji Telefilms for Colors TV.

Yes, as per a reliable source, Chandni Sharma has given her mock shoot for Naagin 7, which adds more curiosity about her being in the main cast.

There has been news of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary having shot the teaser for Naagin 7. There has also been a buzz about popular actor Vivian Dsena playing the lead in Naagin 7. This buzz actually kick-started when Ektaa R Kapoor introduced Vivian as her new hero in a concept that includes bats. There have been rumours since then, of Vivian being in the cast of Naagin 7. However, there is no confirmation on this piece of news yet.

We buzzed Chandni, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

BARC India Ratings August 7: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Shares Top Spot With Anupamaa