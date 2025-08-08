Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Refuses To Marry Anu, Leaves Her Heartbroken

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Arya (Sharad Kelkar) discovering Anu’s (Niharika Chouksey) silent pain. Arya orders food for Anu, but she refuses to eat, upon which he requests not to stay on an empty stomach. Anu emotionally lashes out at Arya, telling him not to worry about him. Arya is left shattered by Anu’s reaction.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 33 airing on 8 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a surprising twist when Arya refuses to marry Anu. As Anu comes to the office, she expresses her feelings that Arya can never understand her feelings. But Arya makes a shocking revelation that he knows she loves him, but gives her a reality check. Arya tells Anu that they can never be together, as there is a huge age difference.

Arya emphasizes that her life has just begun, but he has lived half of his life, trying to make her understand their separate worlds. He asks Anu to marry the man her mother has chosen for him. Anu is left shattered, while Arya, with a heavy heart, pushes Anu away, telling her that their union is impossible.

Will Arya and Anu’s story end here, or just a beginning?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.