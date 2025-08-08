Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Turns Heads In Desi Look As Conspiracy Brews Against Saru

The Zee TV show Saru has been winning hearts since its launch. Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has seen engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) brutally exposing Anika. Also, Tara takes a stand for Saru as Anika tries to hit her. However, Anika doesn’t leave the chance to turn the tables and plans a new conspiracy.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 87 spoiler, airing on 8 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the college staff and students are shocked as Saru nearly escapes an incident that could kill her. Someone conspires against Saru by leaving a free wire in the water, and makes Saru enter that place, but she nearly escapes. Everyone stood clueless and shocked at the terrifying scene.

Meanwhile, one of the staff members suggests that someone had planned to harm Saru, and Phulla claims this is definitely a conspiracy and not anyone else but Anika has done this. Anika accepts that she has done it coming from behind. She makes heads turn with her drastic transformation, getting into a desi avatar. Ved (Shagun Pandey) is also shocked to see her in this avatar.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.