Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Refuses To Seek Arya’s Help – Will He Understand Her Pain?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Anu (Niharika Chouksey) facing financial struggle. Due to Anu’s family’s poor financial condition, they cannot afford a gas cylinder, so she comes to the office with an empty tiffin. However, later Arya (Sharad Kelkar) asks Anu to give her tiffin, but she insists that he order food, trying to hide her suffering. However, Arya refuses and takes Anu’s tiffin. Upon finding the tiffin empty and Anu’s eyes filled with tears, he discovers her silent suffering.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness an emotional moment when Anu distances Arya from her. After discovering Anu’s empty tiffin, Arya orders food for her. FM comes with the parcel and asks Anu to take it, but she refuses. Anu struggles with her emotions, meanwhile Arya comes asking her to have food.

In the emotionally intense moment, Anu asks Arya why he is doing all this to her. Arya expresses his concern, highlighting that he cares for her. Anu feels heavy and asks Arya not to worry about her or support her. Arya is left spellbound, and Anu leaves the office filled with pain and suffering.

Will Arya understand Anu’s hidden pain?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.