Top 5 TV Serial News August 7: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 7, the television industry has witnessed major shake-ups from interesting twists in shows to shocking TRP ratings. Check out the top news from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, to Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Maira getting upset and starting to cry as she fails to make rakhi. Abhira comes up, cheering her and helps her make rakhi. As Armaan calls Maira, she happily shows him the rakhi and reveals that Abhira helped her make, calling her ‘mumma’. Hearing this from Maira, Armaan, and Abhira becomes happy. But Geetanjali, hearing this, gets angry.

2) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi And Anupamaa Tops TRP Chart

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, opened up grandly, topping the charts with a TVR of 2.3. The all-time ranker Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, joins Kyunki in the top spot with TVR 2.3.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Serial Spoiler

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, will see a major twist in the upcoming episode as Babita and Iyer have no option but to take Nekchand to Popatlal’s flat. However, Popatlal gets worried when his wig goes missing to complete his disguised look. Jethalal informs Iyer about this, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Wins Hearts In 1st Month Of Release

Today, the Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has completed one month of release after launch on July 7, 2025. Within just one month, the show has won hearts and is also performing well on the TRP chart. This week, the show secured a TVR of 1.7, maintaining a good pace. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Requests Privacy For Her Kids From The Media

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha penned a note requesting paparazzi to respect the privacy of her babies, Siya and Shaurya, as she doesn’t want their photos to leak online. This comes after paparazzi took photos of her babies as she arrived at Mumbai airport with her husband and babies. She wrote, “I request paparazzi who took photos of my babies at the airport just now, not to post them online. This was done unexpectedly. I respectfully request privacy for my babies, as I’ve chosen not to expose them publicly at this time. Thank you for your understanding and respect.”

