Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal’s major issues with the wig; Will he get ready on time?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Babitaji and Iyer trying to fool Nekchand and his wife by wooing them with a lucrative offer to buy a flat. Initially, Nekchand did not agree to have a look at the flat, which quashed Babita’s plans. However, Nekchand later told them to show the flat immediately, as they were going on a one-week vacation the very next day. This prompted Babita to call Popatlal immediately and ask him to get ready to show his house. The Gokuldham Society residents raced around to clean the mess in Popatlal’s house and make the house look appealing. However, they had a big problem with Popatlal’s wig not yet arriving. Popatlal will be dressed with a beard and a suitable dress, but will await his beard.

The upcoming episode will see Babita and Iyer having no option but to bring Nekchand to Popatlal’s flat. However, Popatlal will be tense as he will not have his wig to complete his disguised look. Jethalal will call Iyer and inform him to drive slowly so that they can buy some time. It will be interesting to see if Popatlal manages to get into his garb or if he gets caught.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.