Top 5 TV Serial News October 11: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, October 11, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, including actors seeking blessings for new projects, dramatic weekend ka vaar, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Bigg Boss 19

1) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Surprises With Her South Indian Glam

Making the weekend extra special, Palak dropped a fun-filled video showcasing her glimpse of getting into a South Indian look. On her Kerala trip with her brother, the actress wore traditional South Indian attire. She wore a creamy silk saree with a decent blouse. However, she looked absolutely mesmerizing with a simple gajra bun, minimal traditional accessories, and makeup, embracing South traditions. However, it was Palak’s fun bnate dancing with her brother that caught our attention.

View Instagram Post 1: Top 5 TV Serial News October 11: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Bigg Boss 19

2) Naagin 6’s Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s Birthday

The lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never miss a chance to serve ‘couple’ goals. However, today, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi shared a story from the birthday party where Karan cut the cake with Tejasswi, yet again winning hearts as a couple. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a dark maroon asymmetrical dress, while Karan rocked an all-black baggy look.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Bhavika Sharma Seeks Blessings At Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of New Show

As per reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actress Bhavika Sharma is all set to return to the TV screens with a new show produced by Rashmi Sharma. And for the same reason, she arrived at the Trimbakeshwar temple to seek God’s blessings. Also, reports suggest that she is likely to reunite with Shakti Arora, with whom she has appeared earlier in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and their ship name ‘IshVi’ is still the viewers’ favorite.

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Avika Gor To Feature In A Film By Palash Muchhal

Actress Avika Gor, who recently got married to Milind Soman on a reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, is now set to win hearts with a new film. The actress has reportedly signed a new film by Palash Muchhal. She will appear alongside Panchayat fame actor Chandan Roy, and the film is tentatively titled Raja Bajewala.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Salman Calls Neelam The Weakest Contestant In The House

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, you will see Salman Khan asking Neelam straightforwardly about getting upset with Gaurav in the task where one has to say bad things about the opponent, and Gaurav did it, but Neelam punished the whole house for that. As Neelam gives the excuse that she didn’t wish to do it, Salman says, “That’s why people consider her the weakest in the house, and they don’t consider her their competition.”