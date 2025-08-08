Top 5 TV Serial News August 8: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 8, the television world witnessed interesting shake-ups from new twists in shows to fun behind-the-scenes. Check out the top news from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, to Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Rajan Shahi-produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will see an interesting battle between the two mothers: Abhira and Geetanjali. Dressed in red and blue anarkali suits, Abhira and Geetanjali join in for a dance battle. Who will win the battle, both in dance and real life, winning Maira’s heart?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira and Gitanjali’s face off in a dance competition; Will judge Maira favour Gitanjali?

2) Anupamaa Actor Mehul Nisar Rejoins Show

Mehul Nisar, who appeared in the role of Anupama’s brother Bhavesh, has rejoined the show, continuing his character. The actor has joined in for the Raksha Bandhan special episode. Returning to the show, the actor expressed his excitement and emphasized he is happy to be back.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, will see a major twist when Popatlal, disguised as Pyarelal, gets shocked to see Mr and Mrs. Sodhi arriving at his home. Not just that, they wish to come inside the house and talk to him, leaving him stressed.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mr. and Mrs. Sodhi’s presence stirs confusion; Will Popatlal get caught?

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey And Dolly Chawla’s BTS Fun Moments

The on-screen rivals Niharika Chouksey and Dolly Chawla of Tumm Se Tumm Tak share a great bond behind the scenes. Amidst the hectic shoot, both of them enjoyed their time taking selfies with each other inside their vanity. Their bonding and love for each other have won hearts despite their differences in the show.

5) Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler

In the Ekta Kapoor-produced Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, the viewers will see a major twist when Bua Maa hands divorce papers to Prarthana. She requests that she leave Shivansh for his sake, leaving her shattered. On the other hand, Sonalika tries to get close to him as he regains consciousness.