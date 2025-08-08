Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mr. and Mrs. Sodhi’s presence stirs confusion; Will Popatlal get caught?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal’s plan to get the Rs 25 lakhs from Nekchand, taking ominous proportions. They got to know about Nekchand’s plan to buy a flat. Hence, Babitaji and Iyer went in front of Nekchand and his wife as agents, and wanted to show a good, lucrative flat for them. However, Babitaji and Iyer were soon seen buying time to go to the flat, as Popatlal was not ready with his disguised look to show his house. When finally, things got ready, Babita and Iyer breathed a sigh of relief, as they had got Nekchand and his wife to the house to have a look.

The upcoming episode will see a big twist. Popatlal, who will be in the disguise of Pyarelal with a white beard and wig, will be shocked to see Mr and Mrs. Sodhi arriving at his doorstep. The couple will not be aware of the plan that Popatlal is in. They will be at the door, wanting to come in and have a talk.

What will happen now? Will Popatlal be forced to get out of his character?

