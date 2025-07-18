Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Meera Humiliates Anu In Office- Will Aryavardhan Take A Stand?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, fans can gear up for a high-voltage drama as Meera humiliates Anu (Niharika Chouksey) in the office. Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) leaves Meera shocked as he replaces her with Anu, making her an enemy of Anu. Meera decides not to let Anu stay in the office longer.

In the upcoming episode, a nail-biting drama takes place when Meera makes fun of Anu. Meera calls Anu to the center of the office, introducing her to all the other colleagues. One of the qualified employees asks Anu what degree she has, and Anu shares that she is still studying. Meera humiliates Anu, saying that people get jobs by working hard, while others are just lucky, making Anu feel bad, which Aryavardhan notices himself.

However, the tension escalates as the loan givers come to Gopal’s house. Gopal promises them to pay their money but asks for some time. However, the loan givers become angry and try to forcefully get into his house. Gopal and Pushpa try to stop them, but a person pushes Gopal, who was about to fall, but Anu saves him, creating a critical moment.

Will Aryavardhan save Anu from Meera’s cunning ploy, and how will Anu save her father?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.