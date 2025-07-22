Bade Achhe Lagte Hai – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: Rishabh aka RK’s manipulative game begins; What is his intention?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) falling for the simpleton Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and his helping nature. As we know, Bhagyashree had a misunderstanding about Mia and Rishabh’s closeness and was also scared to see her sister Revati with Rishabh. But the evil face of Mia came out, as a result of which Bhagyashree got to know the goodness of Rishabh.

But now, tables will soon turn, just as sparks of love fill the air for Rishabh and Bhagyashree!! As we have seen in the promo, Rishabh’s real face will soon come to the fore. As per the promo, he is shown in a shocking wealthy look, in a suit, with a dashing persona, all set to seek revenge against Bhagyashree.

The upcoming episode will first shed clarity on Rishabh’s real identity, which will be of a wealthy businessman, RK, who will have a painful past. Yes, RK’s intention will come to the fore, as he will want to secure by hook or crook, the family home of Bhagyashree’s father.

