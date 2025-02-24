Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Sony TV’s CID

Actor Aniruddh Roy who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi will soon be seen in the Sony TV crime drama series CID 2 which is being produced by Banijay Asia. As we know, the news is rife with CID 2 airing on Netflix too in addition to Sony TV and Sony LIV. Aniruddh will play an exciting cameo role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Aniruddh will play the role of Vikram and it will be an engaging role.”

We at IWMBuzz.com contacted Aniruddh and he told us, “I am excited to share screen space with Shivaji Satam Sir, Daya Sir, Aditya Sir, Hrishikesh Sir etc. I grew up watching all these actors during my school days and now to share screen space with them, makes me overwhelmed with emotions. They are great to work with.”

Aniruddh got to perform a few stunts on the show, and this added to his excitement level.

CID 2 made a return to the small screens after a gap of six years. Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava reprised their iconic roles in the show. The show which was earlier produced by BP Singh and Pradeep Uppoor is now being produced by Banijay Asia.

