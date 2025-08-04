Exclusive: Ashish Kaul shares screen space with son Vivan Kaul for Kuku TV’s microdrama

It is very seldom that you see a father and son on the same platform doing a scene together. It was a proud moment for actor Ashish Kaul to share screen space with his son Vivan Kaul.

Vivan will soon be seen debuting on the OTT medium, and has, in fact, shot for a few. He is a trained actor and a professional dancer.

The father and son duo recently shot for a vertical microdrama series for Kuku TV. Ashish Kaul, who was seen in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is presently playing the father of Harshad Chopda in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season.

Says Ashish, “I was looking for a good platform to restart my shooting after my Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye went off air. Vivan was doing this microdrama, and the team required an actor to play his father. I was more than happy to join. It was a very strange feeling doing the scenes together and sharing the same makeup room with Vivan. It is difficult to keep quiet when your son is performing with you. It was an altogether unexpected feeling.”

Vivan Kaul says, “I was shooting for this vertical series for Saruja Creations when I heard that my father was also doing the same. I didn’t know how to react. He does it so effortlessly, as if he is living the character. I just kept to my character and tried to do what director Ugresh Prasad Sir had told me to perform.”

Well, must say, this must have been a great collaboration for the father and son!!